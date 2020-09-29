A hearing to consider the misconduct of a Scots councillor convicted of sexual assault has been postponed.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly who was convicted of sexual assault was suspended from Aberdeen City Council in March.

The former deputy provost was found guilty of the assault in December and placed on the sex offenders register.

He had denied touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

A Standards Commission panel was due to gather at Aberdeen's Town House on Tuesday to consider what action to take.

The 65-year-old resigned from the Tories but had resisted calls to stand down.

The Standards Commission said in March that the Torry and Ferrhill councillor's suspension would begin immediately and initially last for three months.

The watchdog said at the time that it was satisfied that it was "both proportionate and in the public interest to impose an interim suspension".

The Standards Commission has rescheduled the hearing for Friday November 20.

A spokesman the postponement had been "at the request of the respondent, who provided evidence to demonstrate he was unable to attend".

The watchdog said last week that no observers would be allowed into the Town House to observe proceedings Mr Donnelly has been part of the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration.

During the trial, Mr Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

However, he was found guilty and ordered to pay compensation.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told the former deputy lord provost he had given evidence which was “untrue” and sentenced to an eight-month supervision order, placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay his victim £800 in compensation.

While the councillor has resigned as a member of the Scottish Conservatives he has so far resisted calls to resign as an independent member.

He was referred to the public standards watchdog following his conviction.

The Standards Commission said in March that it had been told Mr Donnelly was considering lodging an appeal against conviction.

The watchdog said: "The panel determined that it was in the public interest to impose an interim suspension, to maintain public confidence in the ethical standards framework in Scotland."