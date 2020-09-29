Months of being stuck at home during lockdown has left many of us desperate to move away.

The average property in Scotland is on the market for £178,097, meaning that moving home isn’t a realistic option for all.

However, when taking a look at Scotland’s biggest property website, s1Homes, we have found a cosy cottage for sale on one of Scotland’s most popular islands for offers over £30,000.

This detached studio cottage conversation is located a short walk Kames Bay Beach on the Isle of Cumbrae.

The Millport home is a short ferry ride from the popular seaside town of Largs.

The cottage has a kitchen area with floor and wall units, cooker and fridge, a living area with sofa bed and a shower cubicle with electric shower. The cosy cottage also has double glazing and an outside toilet.

 

The furnishings and white goods are also included in the sale.

