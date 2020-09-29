Research from the Scottish Social Attitudes Survey (SSAS) found that more than half of people surveyed trust the Scottish Government has Scotland's best interest at heart.
The survey suggests that 61 per cent of the population believe the Scottish Government will act in the best interest of the country.
A total of 1,022 people were interviewed between August last year and March 18 by SSAS researchers, but what do Herald Readers think?
Do you trust the Scottish Government to act in the best interests of the country?
Vote in our poll below.
