Multiple clusters of cases have been confirmed with links to a top Scots university.

The University of Aberdeen's student community has now been linked to 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus with links to various locations.

University halls of residence, as well as private halls and private flats have been linked to the outbreaks, as well as a bar nearby to the University.

A spokesperson for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 62 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population. This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

READ MORE: Coronavirus university restrictions on students 'not our responsibility'

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“We are aware of a number of cases who have attended at The Bobbin, on King Street, Aberdeen, on or after September 17.

READ MORE: Watch footage of 'illegal' party as students claim social gatherings will be 'pushed underground'

“Aberdeen City Council officers have visited the premises and informed the IMT they are satisfied with the measures in place. The bar has provided full customer lists at the request of the IMT for Test & Protect tracing.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”