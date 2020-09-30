As Colin Cardwell discovers, family law firm Scullion LAW believes that a friendly approach reaps dividends...

The words “lawyer” and “compassion” are rarely used in the same sentence. However, as Judith Higson explains, compassion is central to the role of her family law team at Scullion LAW.

As executive director and head of family law with the firm, which has offices in Hamilton and Glasgow, Higson works with a team that she describes as “utterly dedicated to their work” and has been nominated for the Scottish Legal Awards Family Law Team of the Year 2020.

An accredited family law specialist, an accredited child law specialist, an accredited family Law mediator, a collaborative lawyer, and a member of the Family Law Association, Higson says the team is “delighted that we’ve been nominated for the Scottish Legal Awards this year”.

The process of applying for the award has involved obtaining a lot of client feedback. “It was wonderful to hear that clients are very happy with our service and proud to recommend us to friends and family,” she says.

It is a particular source of satisfaction to Higson that several clients who employed her as their solicitor when she was at her previous firm have subsequently sought her out to represent them in their current situation.

“It’s very humbling when people come back to me because they have been impressed by what I have managed to achieve for them through being firm, fair and compassionate,” she says. “When you’re choosing a solicitor you have to have complete confidence in them – and that’s what I aim to do.”

Higson says that this emphasis on community values is one that informs the ethos of the firm, which was founded in 1979 in Hamilton and has expertise that includes property law, criminal law, road traffic defence, wills and future planning. “Scullion LAW provides slegal solutions to people and their families. Whatever the problem, we can help,” she says.

Scullion LAW is the winner of several awards recognising its social emphasis. “We care for others, believing in a world where you should be kind – something that has been at the core of our business since its inception,” she continues.

“Across the whole service we believe in good communication, keeping clients informed, and making sure that sound advice is pragmatically given.”

Higson adds: “In order to assist our clients, who are often facing a challenging time in their lives, all new family law clients are entitled to a free no-obligation introductory call with one of our partner life coaches or family therapists.”

If there has ever been an appropriate time to “be kind”, the events of recent months have underlined that as couples who were already experiencing pressure in their relationships now suddenly find themselves subject to new, unanticipated demands.

“There have definitely been added tensions for couples who have been shut up together for an extended time,” says Higson. “This, plus the added pressure of having had to deal with homeschooling children has – unsurprisingly – resulted in a rise in the number of people who are separating.”

At Scullion LAW, she adds, being part of a team which has a common goal is key and this commitment to team work is something that she personally enjoys.

As the firm has always invested in the latest legal technology, it was able to act fast and begin homeworking immediately. That continued with all members of the team feeling supported throughout.

“‘We are proud to act for clients all over Scotland thanks to video technology,” she says.

“We were planning to participate in The Kiltwalk for Marie Curie in September – an annual tradition for the firm – but with the walk cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions there was a virtual Kiltwalk instead so myself, my husband and two children had a wander and went on a scavenger hunt to raise some funds which went towards the cause,” says Higson.

This commitment to “kindness” is shared by Gordon Lennox, who is associate director and head of the private client department at the firm. He helps families deal with the death of a loved one by ingathering and distributing their estate. Lennox and his team also help people make a will and power of attorney.

This has been an exceptionally busy year for his team and the firm is delighted to have been able to help so many families in the community who have lost a loved one. “We are easily accessible via video calls, Zoom and Skype and we go out of our way to provide friendly, professional advice to clients all over Scotland,” he says.

“Scullion Law has always been very community-focused in terms of what we do,” he says.

Lennox is proud the firm won a community fundraising Excellence Award from Marie Curie this year for providing free wills (see below).

He says that while lawyers have previously had the reputation of being rather stuffy and unapproachable, firms such as Scullion are changing people’s views about that. “Scullion LAW is proud to provide a bespoke, friendly and approachable service which is delivered face to face in the comfort of a client’s own home or over video calls,” says Lennox.

“Initially clients were nervous about video calls but they now tell us they feel more relaxed with this approach due to the simplicity and convenience.

“While we describe ourselves as a family firm representing family clients, we also think of our team as as an extended family with a very open-minded and willing staff.”

Revolutionising the experience for clients

Scullion Law is a multi-award-winning law firm which has offices in Glasgow and Hamilton.

Since 1979, its focus has been excellence in client care and a commitment to the community. It says that its mission is to “revolutionise clients’ experience of legal services, one client at a time, so that they return to the firm for future services and recommend it to family and friends”.

Founding Partner Nicholas James Scullion worked in the public sector for some years before starting his own business in 1979 with his wife Dorothy, a firm which was then known as Nicholas J Scullion & Co.

It was the first law firm in Scotland to win the Scottish Legal Award for commitment to the community and says that it “cares for others and believes in a world where being kind is the core of our business” – its approach since 1979.

In addition to the services it offers, the firm says it aims to go above and beyond its professional role to “show that it cares”.

Most recently, and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it donated money to ensure that everyone working at Marie Curie in Scotland had access to the PPE and hand sanitiser it needed. It has also been offering a free will-writing service to those in the NHS and carers as a thank you to them for looking after Nicholas Scullion who was confined to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for 10 days. A small act of kindness towards others every day, says the firm, goes a long way.

Over the past few years, the team has taken part in various fundraising events such as the ZipSlide across the River Clyde, 10k runs, and the Memory Walk to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer Scotland. Meanwhile, the Scullion Law Annual Debating Cup 2009-2019 helped school students gain skills in public speaking in order to help them grow in confidence.

Fundraising Excellence

Scullion Law recently won a national award for its fundraising after raising more than £230,000 for Marie Curie in Scotland.

The recognition was for its annual free will campaign and Scullion is the only law firm in Scotland to support the charity in this way, which it has done for the past six years.

The campaign, which ended at the end of this month, was available to everyone over 18 and Scullion Law says it was crucial to the success of Marie Curie, which recently launched an appeal for help.

When the firm extended its services to carers and NHS workers, more than 100 key workers signed up for the will service.

Gordon Lennox, head of the firm’s private client department who also heads up wills and future planning, said: “We are delighted to win this fantastic award in recognition of our support for Marie Curie. It’s a phenomenal organisation, providing care and support throughout the community to people with a terminal illness, not limited to cancer, and is a charity close to our hearts”.

Nicholas Scullion, the firm’s managing director, added: “I’m so proud of our team, especially Gordon Lennox, our trainee Emma Wright and secretary Amelia Fraser for their hard work in preparing the wills.”