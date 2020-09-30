NHS dentistry is currently at Phase 3 within the this route map and there are still some limitations on the treatment that can be offered, which may not apply to private care.

The Scottish Government has relaxed restrictions on the use of Aerosol Generating Procedures' (AGPs), which involve the use of high speed equipment, for emergency cases which could include urgent fillings or root canal treatment.

NHS patients should also be able to get check-ups but there may be significant delays due to the backlog and some practices are not taking on new patients.

NHS Lanarkshire said it is not offering 'routine comprehensive check-ups' on the NHS and is only seeing patients with symptoms.

Some NHS practices carry out check-ups using a 3-in-1 syringe, which blows air and water. When both are pressed together this may be an AGP so some practices may only be offering this to private patients.

Patients should be able to get a scale and polish if the air scaler is not used.

According to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde practices are required to ensure any patient they are de-registering has access to emergency care during the three month notice period.

If practices decide to stop providing NHS services, there is a process in place which enables patients to find alternative NHS care.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in finding a dentist in Glasgow can call on 0141 201 1794 or email GDSadmin@ggc.scot.nhs.uk.

Alternatively, assessment and treatment can be provided at student outreach centres at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley (Tel 0141 314 9500) and the Vale Community Health and Care Centre (Tel 01389 828350).