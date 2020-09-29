Members of the Scottish supergroup Skerryvore have expressed a message of solidarity to fellow musicians as they cancel shows 'with very heavy hearts'.

The multi-award winning group had held out hope that the few live shows they still had planned could go ahead, but recent developments and rising cases of Covid-19 have seen those hopes dashed.

The band also spoke of the "hugely challenging times" facing all those working in the music industry - and expressed their solidarity with fellow musicians, crew, venues and festivals saying "we are all in this together."

In a statement published on the group's Facebook page this evening, Skerryvore said: "It is with very heavy hearts that we need to confirm that ALL remaining shows for 2020 have now had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

"Until last week we had some hope that we would manage to perform live in person for a few shows again this year but sadly the global development and rise of COVID-19 cases has meant that it is not viable or safe to go ahead with any of the remaining shows.

"We are in constant communication with all our representatives globally and will be posting rescheduled dates & tours in the coming days for all the shows.

"Your patience is greatly appreciated in this process and a huge thanks to all the agents and venues for their hard work behind the scenes.

"These are hugely challenging times for all but in particular for everyone involved in the music and events industry.

"Our thoughts are with all our fellow musicians, crew, venues and festivals globally - we are all in this together.

"Once again, we can't thank you enough for your support at this time.

"We can't wait to perform for you live again in 2021 but until then please stay safe, be kind and look after each other."

Fans have been asked to liaise directly with their point of purchase regarding any rescheduled dates, exchanges or refunds.

Updates from Skerryvore on rescheduled concert dates will be released in the coming days.