HE was born with four deadly heart defects and his internal organs on the outside of his body.

Yet, despite apparently impossible odds, little Jack MacDonald has astounded medics with his fighting spirit.

It took a 20-strong team of doctors, nurses and midwives to deliver him at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital after his mother, Jamieleigh Macmillan, refused calls to terminate her baby over fears he would not survive.

Jack weighed just 3lb 11oz and spent his first hours in a plastic bag to keep his liver and intestines moist and sterile.

Doctors then encouraged the organs, which had grown up through his tummy button and inside the umbilical cord, back into his body using a combination of gravity and bandages laced with Manuka honey.

The medicinal honey helped speed up the healing process and, remarkably, the baby was allowed home from hospital after just nine weeks.

Jack also battled blood poisoning, jaundice, two groin hernias and had to be revived twice when his heart rate plummeted while in his mother’s arms.

But as they enjoy having their baby home, Miss Macmillan, 21, and partner Jamie MacDonald, 24, from Elgin, Moray, know they were right not to give up on their son.

Jack is now 15 weeks old and while he still needs two major operations – including having his heart removed from his body for eight hours –Miss Macmillan said: “To look at him, you wouldn’t know there was anything wrong.

“He loves his cuddles and holding him is just the best feeling in the world. There is nothing else like it.

“He’s shocked all the doctors at how well he is doing. None of them expected him to get home so soon.”

Jack was born six weeks early on June 15 with exomphalos major – a rare condition affecting just one in 10,000 babies – in which the abdomen does not form properly in the womb.

It caused his liver and bowel to grow up and out of his tummy button, with the organs contained inside the umbilical cord in a thin, see-through sac.

He also has tetralogy of fallot, a combination of four major heart defects, including two holes and a narrowing of the pulmonary artery, which affects just one in 3,000 babies.

To make matters worse, Jack was born during phase one of Scotland’s lockdown restrictions and often only one parent at a time could see their baby, who twice had to be revived when he “went blue and floppy”.

Jack is still too little to have surgery to correct either condition.

But Miss Macmillan, who bathed her baby in breast milk to help heal the gap in his tummy, said: “It’s just amazing what they can do.

“They tried compression bandages to start with but that didn’t work because they kept pushing out the two hernias in his groin.

“So they let gravity pull them back in and used Manuka honey strips and gauze for six weeks to help heal his belly.”

Miss Macmillan’s roller-coaster began when she suffered a bleed and a scan revealed she was expecting twins.

The couple were dealt the devastating blow six weeks later that she had lost one of the babies and the other had a major abdominal defect.

The young mother-to-be was immediately referred from Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to specialists at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, where detailed scans confirmed Jack’s liver and bowel were growing outside his body.

It was another eight weeks before checks picked up on his heart anomalies and she was asked for the second time in her pregnancy if she wanted to abort her baby.

“We said no,” she said. “It was really hard being asked that when I could see my baby [on the screen]... we just couldn’t do that, but just imagine if I had – look at how well he is doing now.”

It is still unclear if Jack’s bowel and liver are in the correct place.

But surgeons do not plan to fix the abdominal weakness until he is at least three – and after he has had heart surgery.

“Right now I’m just glad he is home,” Miss Macmillan said. “He’s thriving and is full of smiles and joy.”