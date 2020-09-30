A COALITION of charities, foodbank providers and advice groups have come together to urge Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent.

More than 50 signatories representing leading organisations across the UK have come together in a joint letter to call on the Chancellor to increase Universal Credit and extend the same support to those on legacy benefits.

Children’s charities, foodbank providers, housing organisations, benefit and debt advisors, disability groups, health charities, women and race equality campaigners and others are among a coalition of organisations and bishops warning that if this lifeline is cut next April it risks plunging hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.

In an open letter, the coalition said the £20 uplift has been a lifeline, adding "if the uplift ends in April 2021, this good work risks being undermined. Modelling by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation indicates that around 16 million people will be in households facing an overnight income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year, with those on the lowest incomes and families with children being hardest hit. At a stroke, 700,000 more people will be pulled into poverty, including 300,000 children, and 500,000 more of those already in poverty will be plunged into deep poverty, more than 50% below the poverty line.

"We are therefore urging you to make the uplift permanent and stop families being cut adrift whilst they need help to stay afloat."

The letter has been sent following the Chancellor’s statement last week in which he outlined his Winter Economy Plan and acknowledged that many families will see job losses over the coming months, and even those whose jobs are protected through the Job Support Scheme will see income cuts. Despite this, there was no commitment to keeping this temporary Universal Credit uplift beyond April.

The coalition argues that as more people face risks to their livelihoods, our social security system will have a key role in protecting families from poverty and in enabling people to grasp new opportunities as they become available.

Helen Barnard, Director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who coordinated the letter, said: “Today’s letter shows the overwhelming support that exists for this lifeline which is playing a critical role in helping many families keep their heads above water in extremely turbulent times. Building on existing cross-party support in Parliament, we are coming together to urge ministers not to cut social security at precisely the moment our country needs it most.

“It’s only right to prioritise those hardest hit, pulling families worst affected by the pandemic back from the brink. We are united in calling on the Chancellor to keep doing the right thing by making the uplift to Universal Credit permanent and extending it to those claiming legacy benefits.”