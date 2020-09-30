This is the moment a French military warship travelled down the River Clyde.

The Military Ops FS PM LHER, which departed from Brest in France on Tuesday, travelled through Glasgow just before 11am.

It is the first warship to dock in the River Clyde ahead of a major military exercise, Joint Warrior, due to take place across Scotland over the next few weeks.

Eleven nations are to take part in the exercise, which is one of the largest military exercises of its kind in Europe, between October 4-15.

Around 28 ships, two submarines, 81 aircraft and more than 6000 military personnel will attend military ranges across the country, and to maritime exercise areas off the East, West and North Coasts of Scotland between October 4 and 15.

Eight frigates from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France and Portugal will arrive at King George V Docks in Glasgow between September 30 and October 4.

Aircraft will be spotted in the north at RAF Lossiemouth, the west at Prestwick Airport and also at Stornoway Airport.

In the two-week exercise, the Royal Navy say scenarios will "mirror a broad range of crisis and conflict situations which could realistically be experienced in real-world operations".

They say participants will be "faced with a period of increasing political and military tensions", and carry out tasks including intelligence gathering, anti-smuggling and counter-terrorism operations, humanitarian assistance and evacuation operations.