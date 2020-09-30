A SO-CALLED "circuit breaker" lockdown that could see Scots told to stay at home is being considered in October, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister said it may be necessary to take some form of "interruptive action" to try to slow the development of the pandemic.

However he stressed no decision has been taken.

Mr Swinney, who is also the Education Secretary, made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee.

Ho told MSPs: "The circuit breaker concept is being explored, simply because we have a suggestion that that may be an effective or necessary intervention from the thinking that comes out of Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies]."

Mr Swinney said the last thing he wants to do is to have to close schools, and pointed to the school holidays in October.

A leaked Scottish Government document previously suggested a circuit breaker lockdown could take place on a "rolling" basis to reflect when schools are off.

Earlier, Mr Swinney was asked about the possibility of a circuit breaker lockdown in mid October.

He told the committee: "I wouldn't say [a circuit breaker] is a specific proposition.

"It is more the raising of a possibility that if the pandemic continues to grow at an accelerating rate in the period going forward, there may be a necessity to take some form of what I would describe as interruptive action to try to slow further and more aggressively the development of the pandemic.

"No decisions have been taken for that to be the case. The suggestion has been made; the elements and the cirumstances are being explored."

He said it would be dependent on whether there was a necessity for such an action, and what it might involve.

National clinical director Jason Leitch told MSPs there is no definitive advice about a circuit breaker "pretty much anywhere in the world".

He suggested the idea could involve a "stay at home order for two to three weeks".

Mr Leitch stressed it is not the answer to the pandemic, but could potentially help.

He said: "It's a very, very difficult balance about whether we think this new iconic measure would be something we would recommend for Scotland."