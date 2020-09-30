More than 600 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced 640 new infections have been identified since yesterday, pushing the country's total to 29,244.
Today's figure represents 10.3% of those newly tested.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Self-Isolation Support Grant in Scotland
She added there had been seven new deaths registered of people who had tested positive.
The First Minister confirmed today's death figures is the highest she has reported in a daily briefing since June 17.
Scotland's death toll now sits at 2519.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the highest number of cases, recording 232 positive infections.
In Lothian, 160 cases were identified with 73 in Lanarkshire.
As of midnight last night, 137 people in hospital, with 15 in intensive care.
