Kilmarnock have confirmed that three of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Scottish Premiership side are due to face Motherwell on Friday and that game will still go ahead, but further testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday.
All three individuals are now self-isolating.
A club statement read: "Kilmarnock FC can confirm that three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.
"All three individuals are currently observing a period of self-isolation in line with Scottish Government and Joint Response Group (JRG) protocols and will be the subject of NHS testing today (Wednesday, September 30).
"Further scheduled testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday (October 1).
"Preparations for Friday’s Premiership match with Motherwell will continue while everyone wishes those affected a speedy recovery."
Alex Dyer’s men secured a 1-0 win at St Mirren last weekend to put them fifth in the table ahead of Friday’s home clash with Motherwell.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.