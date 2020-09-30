From next month, many Scots who are self-isolating will be eligible for a £500 grant.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Self-Isolation Support Grant is an 'important' way of helping people who are helping others.

Here's everything we know so far about the new grant:

When will the grant be available from?





The grant will be administered from October 12.

What is the self-isolation grant?





The £500 grant will be administered by local authorities through the Scottish Welfare Fund, which currently provides community care and emergency grants.

Who is eligible for the grant?





People will need to have been asked to isolate through Test and Protect, and the grant will be targeted at those who are currently on benefits in Scotland.

However, there is an allowance for 'discretion' for the fund to be extended to those facing other types of financial hardship.

How can I apply?





Details on applying for the grant will appear on gov.scot in the near future.

Applications are due to open from 12 October and will be delivered through the existing Scottish Welfare Fund, which is administered by local authorities.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?





At Wednesday's daily briefing, the First Minister said: “The self-isolation support grant will help people on low incomes who will lose money as a result of self-isolation and who therefore might find it financially challenging, or in some cases even impossible, to comply unless they have support.

“The payment is important because, as I stressed yesterday, self-isolation is important.”

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Self-isolation can be tough, but it is essential to protect people and reduce the spread of coronavirus. To ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing, we are introducing this new £500 grant for people on low incomes who have been told to self-isolate.

“We want to do everything we can to support people throughout this challenging time and these payments will help ensure people do not have to make a choice between self-isolating and supporting themselves financially.

“While we continue to press the UK Government for clarity around consequential funding for the support scheme they recently announced, it is essential that we act swiftly so that people who need support are able to access it. I am glad that the scheme has the support of local authorities and that we have a means of delivering it from next month.”