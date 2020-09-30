SCOTs on low incomes will be offered a new £500 grant if they are asked to self-isolate.

The Scottish Government grant will open for applications from October 12 and will be targeted at those who are receiving Universal Credit or legacy benefits – while others in financial hardship could also receive the funding.

The grants will be processed through the existing Scottish Welfare Fund, which is handed out by local authorities.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Self-isolation can be tough, but it is essential to protect people and reduce the spread of coronavirus. To ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing, we are introducing this new £500 grant for people on low incomes who have been told to self-isolate.

“We want to do everything we can to support people throughout this challenging time and these payments will help ensure people do not have to make a choice between self-isolating and supporting themselves financially.

READ MORE: Edinburgh private schools asked to share resources with poorer children

“While we continue to press the UK Government for clarity around consequential funding for the support scheme they recently announced, it is essential that we act swiftly so that people who need support are able to access it. I am glad that the scheme has the support of local authorities and that we have a means of delivering it from next month.”

To be eligible for the support, Ms Somerville said people will have to have been asked to self-isolate through Test and Protect programme.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on employers to contunie helping their workers to sel-isolate if they need to.

She said: "Where people who are self-isolating and are well and can work from home, they should of course continue to be supported by their employer. And I would ask again today, all employers to play their full part in making sure that their employees are able to comply with the self-isolation requirement when they are asked to do so.

"However the self-isolation support grant will help people on low incomes who will lose money as a result of self-isolation, and who therefore might find it financially challenging or in some cases even impossible to comply unless they have support."

Cosla community wellbeing spokesperson, Kelly Parry, added: “Cosla, on behalf of Scottish local government, welcomes this scheme. It will help ensure those who are affected and qualify are looked after and won’t need to go to work, which will help reduce the community spread of the virus.

“Councils have vast experience of providing local support of this type to communities and are the best placed to deliver this measure. We are keen to agree the details with the Scottish Government as soon as possible and look forward to getting much needed support to the people who need it.”