BBC Scotland’s Debate Night is in Edinburgh for tonight's episode of the topical discussion programme.
Virtual audience members from across Scotland will pitch their question to panelists that will appear on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm tonight.
BBC presenter Stephen Jardine will host tonight's programme and welcome guests to the panel for discussions that matter to Scotland.
Here's who is set to appear.
Aamer Anwar
Human Rights Lawyer and Former Rector at the University of Glasgow will join tonight's panel.
Neil Gray
For the SNP, the BBC channel has Airdrie & Shotts MP and SNP Work and Pensions spokesperson Neil Gray to feature in Debate Night.
Jamie Halcro Johnston
And for the Scottish Conservatives is Jamie Halcro Johnston, Highlands and Islands MSP and Education and Science spokesperson.
Heather McGregor
Also joining the panel will be Heather McGregor, Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School.
Ayesha Hazarika
And Journalist and Broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika will be present - also a stand up comedian and former Labour Party adviser to Ed Miliband.
On the Debate Night panel tomorrow. @neilgraysnp, @jhalcrojohnston, @AamerAnwar, @HeatherMcG_EBS and @ayeshahazarika. At 10:30pm on @BBCScotland and @BBCRadioScot. #bbcdn pic.twitter.com/P9QpdhMEfH— BBC Debate Night (@bbcdebatenight) September 29, 2020
