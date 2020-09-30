A TORY MSP has been thrown out of the Holyrood debating chamber after refusing to apologise for calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar.

Oliver Mundell was ejected from the debating chamber after raising a point of order over comments the First Minister made over making evidence available to MSPs investigating the botched inquiry into harassment complaints against Alex Salmond.

The convener of the committee, Linda Fabiani has said the investigation is being “hampered” by the refusal of witnesses to give evidence.

Mr Mundell said: “In this chamber on January 19, the First Minister said the Salmond inquiries will be able to request whatever material they want and I undertake today that we will provide whatever material they request.

“Will the Presiding Officer ask the First Minister why she lied to parliament?”

But Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh told Mr Mundell that “using words like lie are not appropriate in this chamber”, calling on him to “apologise for using the term liar or lied in the chamber”.

Mr Mundell said: “I apologise personally to you, Presiding Officer, but in this case I do feel it’s the appropriate word and I can’t find anything else that would express the sentiment.”

Mr Macintosh inisited “that’s not an apology”.

He added: “It doesn’t reflect Mr Mundell’s character and I’m sure he’s perfectly capable of finding language that expresses his view about the accuracy of comments without personalising and making provocative terms that are disrespectful to other members.”

But Mr Mundell insisted: “I think it’s disrespectful to the parliament for the First Minister to make a promise and not to keep it. I can’t withdraw the word, no.”

The Presiding Officer then asked Mr Mundell to leave the debating chamber, saying “I don’t think that language is acceptable”.