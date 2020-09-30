Here are three key points from today's Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understand the rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself.

It comes after Boris Johnson was forced to apologise for getting the north-east England lockdown rules wrong.

Sir Keir told the Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours, is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean the Prime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the Prime Minister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.

“Let me quote to him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. He said this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breeding resentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very let down and very frustrated and very forgotten’.

“If the Prime Minister doesn’t understand the rules and his own council leaders are complaining about mixed messages, how does the Prime Minister expect the rest of the country to understand and follow the rules?”

Boris Johnson responded: “Actually, I think that the people of this country do understand and overwhelmingly do follow the rules, and that I may say is in spite of the efforts of (Sir Keir Starmer) continually to try to snipe from the sidelines, to undermine what we are trying to do, and he mentions the restrictions in the North East, and I cleared that matter up as fast as I could.”

SNP MP claims the people of Scotland have 'no trust' in Boris Johnson or his Government

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked the Prime Minister: “Why does he think the people of Scotland have no trust in him or his Government?”

He added: “Yesterday the Scottish social attitudes survey revealed that just 15% of people trust the UK Government to work in Scotland’s interests. Last night Scotland’s MPs voted overwhelmingly against the Tory ‘power grab bill’ but the Prime Minister forced it through anyway, in the biggest attack on our Scottish Parliament in the history of devolution.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I’m afraid that he’s completely wrong in what he says about the Internal Market Bill and perhaps the people of Scotland deserve to hear a clearer account of what it does from him.

“After all, this Bill devolves – which is I believe is supported by the leader of the Opposition – power back down to, back to, Scotland, gives power back to Scotland. Enables Scotland not just to take back control of Scotland’s spectacular fisheries, but also opens markets for Scottish agriculture around the world.

“I may tell the House today is a historic day because after 23 years in which every successive government has failed, this government has managed to lift the ban on British beef in America and Scottish beef will be going to the US, thanks to the efforts of the British government.”

The Internal Market Bill

Mr Blackford also asked if the PM would withdraw the Internal Market Bill or “force it through against our wishes”.

He said: “Yapping, bumbling, mumbling but no answer,” adding: “A Tory government that casually and arrogantly breaks international law and breaks devolution has shattered any remaining trust in this broken Westminster system.

“Last night was a defining moment. If this attack on devolution fails to gain the consent of the devolved parliaments in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, will the Prime Minister withdraw this legislation or will he force it through against our wishes? Isn’t the Prime Minister demonstrating, yet again, that the only way to defend our Parliament and its powers is by Scotland becoming an independent country.”

Mr Johnson replied: “(He) demonstrates once again that his ambition is simply to ferment grievance where no grievance should exist. All this Bill does actually is devolve power back from Brussels to Edinburgh, it gives powers back to Edinburgh which he should welcome.

“But, more importantly than the powers, the people of this country aren’t really interested in wrangling between … what this Bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the UK, and that is the most important thing and that’s why he should support it.”