A body has been found in a car park near Falkirk in the search for missing Scots mum Sandra Jordan.

Police discovered the body of a 48-year-old woman in Broomhouse Road, Bonnybridge, at 11.10am on September 29.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the family of missing Sandra Jordan are being kept informed. It comes after her husband, Joe posted appeals on social media asking if anyone knew where she was.

He later thanked those who helped try to trace her.

He said: "To let everyone know that she was found by police. Unfortunately due to certain circumstances it wasn't good news.

He added:"Night night Sandra xxx. Missing u. Love u loads sexy Mrs J, always and forever, promise xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.

"Just wanna say thanks to everyone for the kind messages, and for Sandra too."

She vanished from the Carronshore area on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended at Broomhouse Road, Bonnybridge around 11.10am on Tuesday, 29 September, where the body of a 48-year-old woman was found within a vehicle.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family of Sandra Jordan, who was reported missing from Carronshore on Monday, 28 September, have been informed."

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr Jordan said in her appeal that she went out in her car at tea time between 5.30pm and 6pm

"She's not been home or seen since and is not answering her fone or txts," he said. "I called the police last night and are investigating her whereabouts. If anyone has heard can you let me know so I know she is safe somewhere. Thanks."