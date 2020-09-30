The 19 universities and higher education institutions in Scotland have confirmed a raft of measures they are using to support student wellbeing during the current coronavirus crisis.

According to Universities Scotland, a package of ten measures will help students adjust to a different learning and wider student experience in the first semester of the academic year.

The aim of the measures is to ensure students across Scotland are aware of the minimum level of support they can expect from universities.

The measures apply to Scottish students, those from the rest of the UK and those coming to study in Scotland from overseas.

For students who find themselves needing to self-isolate or quarantine in university-owned accommodation, they are to receive regular check-ins.

The university will also be assisting with the provision of food supplies, to ensure students have access to all basic provisions.

Cleaning equipment and help with laundry will also be provided.

It comes after a number of Scotland’s universities experienced outbreaks of coronavirus in student residences over recent weeks.

The package of measures also includes promotion of hardship funds for students, extra support for those in digital poverty and the inclusion of student representatives in how universities respond to outbreaks.

Announcing the Consistent Core of Care for students, Professor Gerry McCormac, Convener of Universities Scotland said:

“Student wellbeing is always the number one priority of universities but this has never been more important than now, as we all experience a new spike in this pandemic. We have a duty of care to our students to look after them both physically and mentally and we take that very seriously.

"We hope that this provides greater clarity to students and their loved ones that there is a consistent core to the care and support you can expect if you need to isolate in student accommodation, or if you’re adjusting to a very different student experience.

"We hope this will provide reassurance and empower students anywhere in Scotland, wherever they are from, to seek the help they need from their institution.

“Front line staff in our universities and in the halls of residence have risen magnificently to the challenge of supporting students in these difficult circumstances.

"They are key workers in the fight against this virus. University leaders will continue to work closely with staff and student representatives to ensure that these commitments are delivered.”