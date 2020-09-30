Multiple clusters linked to the University of Aberdeen student community have seen an increase of 20 confirmed cases since yesterday.

NHS Grampian yesterday confirmed a total of 62 confirmed cases - however this has now jumped by 20 to give a total of 82 cases.

University halls of residence, as well as private halls and private flats have been linked to the outbreaks, as well as a bar nearby to the University.

A spokesperson for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 82 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population. This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

Meanwhile in Dundee, the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases linked to students has also grown.

At Parker House, cases have reached 74 as residents continue to self-isolate.

Abertay University's Meadowside Halls now has 24 cases.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team is also investigating and undertaking contact tracing for a small number of cases related to other student accommodation settings in Dundee.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said, “I would like to once again thank the student population of Tayside for their continued support and understanding at this time. We do not underestimate the effect that asking individuals to self-isolate has on their lives.

“We know that many students have questions about when their period of self-isolation can end and the NHS Tayside Health Protection and Test & Protect team have been working hard to gather information to allow us to issue more detailed guidance.

“Tomorrow, I will be writing to residents of Parker House and Meadowside Halls to outline more detailed guidance on when their periods of self-isolation can end.

“It is important to note that the guidance on when self-isolation can end will vary depending on each individual’s circumstances. This means that residents of Meadowside and Parker House will be ending their period of self-isolation on different dates. It is important that each resident continues their self-isolation until the date they are advised.

“In the meantime, I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible. I would also urge students who test positive to provide the Test & Protect team with feedback on their most recent contacts as soon as possible when we get in touch. This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus.”