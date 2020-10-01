Today, on International Coffee Day, it's the perfect occasion to celebrate one of our most beloved beverages.
Scotland has no shortage of wonderful coffee shops and tearooms - but Herald Scotland has compiled a list of ten places from around the country that boast wonderful reviews.
The following ten coffee shops have five-star ratings on Trip Advisor, but is your favourite here?
Lowdown Coffee, Edinburgh
A post shared by LOWDOWN (@lowdown_coffee)
Single Track Art Gallery & Espresso Bar, Skye
A post shared by Fabric Mountain (@fabric_mountain)
Rialto Coffee Co, Eyemouth
A post shared by Rialto Coffee Co (@rialtocoffeeco)
Elderslie Coffee Shop, Johnstone
A post shared by Elderslie Coffee Co. (@eldersliecoffeeshop)
Portsoy Coffee Shop, Aberdeen
A post shared by MC100 (@moray_coast_100)
Inverness Coffee Roasting Company
A post shared by Bethany (@wanderkammer)
Papercup Coffee Company, Glasgow
A post shared by Papercup Coffee Company (@pccoffeeuk)
Dufftown Glassworks, Moray
A post shared by Priscilla Gladys (@littlebellabakes)
All the Goodness Coffee and Bakeshop, Scottish Highlands
A post shared by All The Goodness (@atg_highland)
Spider Monkey Coffee Company, Ayrshire
A post shared by Chris Maloney | PT (@theeveryman_pt)
