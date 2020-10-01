Today, on International Coffee Day, it's the perfect occasion to celebrate one of our most beloved beverages.

Scotland has no shortage of wonderful coffee shops and tearooms - but Herald Scotland has compiled a list of ten places from around the country that boast wonderful reviews.

The following ten coffee shops have five-star ratings on Trip Advisor, but is your favourite here?

Lowdown Coffee, Edinburgh

 

Single Track Art Gallery & Espresso Bar, Skye

Rialto Coffee Co, Eyemouth

Elderslie Coffee Shop, Johnstone

Portsoy Coffee Shop, Aberdeen

Inverness Coffee Roasting Company

Papercup Coffee Company, Glasgow

Dufftown Glassworks, Moray

All the Goodness Coffee and Bakeshop, Scottish Highlands

Spider Monkey Coffee Company, Ayrshire

