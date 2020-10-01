ONE of the cheapest properties in Largs is going under the hammer on Friday 2 October.
The flat in Nelson Street has a starter's asking price of only £11,000.
Agents Future Property Auctions will be selling the the first floor flat at a live webcast.
A spokesman said: "It is an affordable first floor flat.
"It is ideal for rental market or as second holiday home. It is a fully occupied building with owner occupied properties, painted and maintained stairwell, and offers excellent gardens which are well maintained to the rear."
The property includes a dining lounge gardens, communal areas and secure door entrance.
In recent years, Nelson Street has been a particular area of focus for renewal by North Ayrshire Council which has agreed to support new affordable housing there to remove a gap site.
For more details, go to www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-97699823.html
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment