ONE of the cheapest properties in Largs is going under the hammer on Friday 2 October.

The flat in Nelson Street has a starter's asking price of only £11,000.

Agents Future Property Auctions will be selling the the first floor flat at a live webcast.

A spokesman said: "It is an affordable first floor flat.

"It is ideal for rental market or as second holiday home. It is a fully occupied building with owner occupied properties, painted and maintained stairwell, and offers excellent gardens which are well maintained to the rear."

The property includes a dining lounge gardens, communal areas and secure door entrance.

In recent years, Nelson Street has been a particular area of focus for renewal by North Ayrshire Council which has agreed to support new affordable housing there to remove a gap site.

For more details, go to www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-97699823.html