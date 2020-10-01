Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire after allegedly breaching the "rule of six" limit on social gatherings.

The former Labour leader is said to have attended a dinner party with eight other people on September 26, according to The Sun, breaking one of the tight restrictions in place.

Individuals could face a £200 fine for a first offence since new laws prohibiting social gatherings of more than six people came into effect south of the border on September 14.

According to the newspaper, Mr Corbyn apologised.

Speaking to Times Radio on Thursday, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, shadow minister for mental health, said: “Of course he should pay a fine. Anyone that breaks the law should pay a fine. I am glad that he has apologised. That was the right thing to do.

“It does seem as though he was at a dinner party and more people arrived and when it got to six he should have left.

“But I’m glad to see him taking responsibility. Unfortunately, people like Dominic Cummings don’t seem to have taken responsibility and we have also seen Boris Johnson’s own father walking in a shop without wearing a mask.”

She added: “We all have a responsibility to adhere to the rules.”

Asked on Sky News on Thursday if Mr Corbyn should be fined, Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “The police will obviously take appropriate action here.

“We’ve got the rule of six, and there are fines that can be put in place. But the police will apply this in a proportionate way.”

He added: “We have the rule of six, and it’s being enforced and should be enforced, yes.

“But that doesn’t mean that there should be a penalty in every case.

“Sometimes it can be a warning, sometimes people make mistakes and apologise for it.”