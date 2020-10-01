A retired nurse whose cancer resturned after thirty years says a cuddle from her 8-year-old grandson prompted a health check that may have saved her life.

Noreen Lewis, 67, from Cambuslang, near Glasgow was successfully treated for breast cancer in her thirties while she was living in England with all her mammograms clear.

She says she became concerned after experiencing pain in her chest after being hugged by her grandson Aidan in July.

With her medical history she was seen within ten days at Gartnavel General Hospital in Glasgow and tests showed the cancer had returned in both breasts but had not progressed.

She underwent a double mastectomy within four weeks after having to isolate for two of those to ensure she did not have coronavirus and is now recovering well. She hopes her story will encourage others to contact their GP if they are experiencing any worrying symptoms.

Cancer doctors at Glasgow's Beatson Centre said earlier this week that they are experiencing a surge in new referrals and said a rise in incurable cases would be inevitable due to delays that had been seen 'all through the patient pathway' caused by the pandemic.

She said: " My cancer was caught early and I feel so fortunate.

"The help is there for those who urgently need it, so please don’t sit at home worrying about going to see your GP. My cancer was caught early and I feel so fortunate.”

“Everything was done on the day, the scans, mammograms and biopsies in both breasts.

"They showed that my cancer had come back, this time in both. While part of me felt my world was falling apart, the care from the surgical team, ward staff and breast care nurses was great. I felt so safe in their hands.”

"As a retired nurse myself, I was so proud of the care I received at Gartnavel General. They were out of this world. Nothing was too much trouble for them."

Mrs Lewis was told she would not require chemotherapy and is taking the drug Letrozole tablet to help prevent a recurrence of the disease.

Dr Wesley Stuart, chief of medicine at NHSGGC said: “We are so please that Noreen got in touch to tell us how much she appreciated her care.

"It’s so good for our staff to get to hear positive feedback like this.

“Her message is such an important one; people cannot ignore cancer signs. Despite Covid, we are open for business and urgent cancer treatment has continued throughout.

“We want to wish Noreen well in her ongoing recovery.”