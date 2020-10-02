IN a year such as this, it is perhaps no surprise that ‘doomscrolling’ is on the rise. Now mental health experts are warning of the dangers of the habit for mental and emotional well-being.

Doomscrolling?

Doomscrolling - and doomsurfing - are relatively new terms given to the practice of continually scrolling through bad news on your phone, or alternatively, surfing the web to read about negative news. Dictionary publisher, Merriam-Webster, defines it as scrolling through bad news “even though that news is saddening, disheartening, or depressing”.

It’s not just Covid-19?

With climate fears rising, as fires burn on America’s west coast and in the Amazon, along with political unrest across swathes of the world, 2020 has no shortage of doomsday headlines even without the virus.

But doomscrolling is is intensifying during the pandemic?

Ariane Ling, PhD, a psychologist and clinical assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at New York University, said: “The pandemic has exacerbated these habits in many ways, including the fact that there is no shortage of doomsday news.”

Social media is involved?

While in lockdown and cut off from usual social avenues, social media usage is on the rise. July 2020 saw a rise of 10.5% upturn, compared with July 2019, according to a GlobalWebIndex survey. Some 46% of women and 41% of men said they've spent more time on social media during the pandemic, but experts warn that while trying to feel “connected”, you can simply encounter more negativity.

Downward spiral?

Those already suffering from depression and anxiety are most at risk. “It puts your mind in a downward spiral of anxiety and negativity, and this cycle is hard to break," said Dr Nina Vasan, Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine in the US. She told Shape magazine in the US: “There’s a sense that something positive is just one click away and maybe it will make you feel better or give you a sense of control, so you're constantly looking to find it, but instead, you get barraged with more and more negative information.”

It can affect mental health?

Experts warn constant doomscrolling could lead to irregular sleeping patterns, impaired concentration and potentially result in the overproduction of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. "The morning hours, especially right after you wake up, set the tone for the rest of your day, so if you start doomscrolling, you're setting your brain up to catch more negativity,” said Dr Vasan, adding: “Doomscrolling before going to bed is harmful because your mind gets preoccupied with the negative content, and it's then harder to fall asleep.”

So what can you do to stop it?

The advice to anyone who recognises traits of doomscrolling in their own behaviour ranges from putting a timer on your phone to stop using social media, to finding positive websites to read or listening to upbeat music or entertaining podcasts, as well as simply switching off your phone and doing something completely different, such as going for a walk.