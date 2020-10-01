A TOTAL of 668 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Scotland over the last 24-hour period, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The First Minister told MSPs that three deaths were registered in the same time period.
A total of 154 people were in hospital, an increase of 15 and an incrase of 70 from the previous week.
A total of 29,912 cases have now been confirmed across Scotland since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.
