A TOTAL of 668 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Scotland over the last 24-hour period, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The First Minister told MSPs that three deaths were registered in the same time period.

A total of 154 people were in hospital, an increase of 15 and an incrase of 70 from the previous week.

A total of 29,912 cases have now been confirmed across Scotland since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.