BBC Question Time returned last week and the BBC flagship political show will continue its run tonight broadcasting from Carlisle.

Fiona Bruce will return to host with a virtual audience quizzing the panel on a variety of political issues.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, issues with testing, the ongoing Brexit negotiations and future restrictions all likely to be up for discussion, we look at who is on the Question Time panel tonight.

Grant Shapps

The Transport Secretary will be the government representation for the evening with Shapps and will be grilled on government policy and Covid restrictions. With restrictions being placed in the Northern England Shapps will undoubtedly be quizzed on the new guidance from the UK government. HS2 and other green energy projects may also get a mention from the minister as the UK looks to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic. On Brexit, Shapps voted against many issues for EU nationals in the UK and has backed the Government voting against membership of the EU. Shapps also has been consistent in voting for issues such as the Bedroom Tax and the reduction of welfare benefits.

Alison McGovern

The Shadow sports minister has been promoted from the backbenches under Sir Keir Starmer and will be looking to press the ‘under new management’ message tonight. The Progress chair made headlines when she had a kickabout in the House of Commons with the SNP’s Hannah Bardell and Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch. The Wirral South MP has never rebelled against Labour in the current parliament and voted against ending the general right for nationals of European Union member states. She also voted for replacing Trident with a new nuclear weapons system. She has been one of the standout voices calling for extra support for sporting clubs to be saved during Covid-19 pandemic and has continually criticised the government over their mixed messaging regarding Covid restrictions and hunting parties.

David Linden

The SNP MP for Glasgow East will appear on the BBC flagship show tonight ahead of a Scottish date for the show this month. Elected to the House of Commons in 2017 - Linden recently made headlines after leading calls for Mercy Baguma's son and his father to be allowed to remain in the UK. The former leader of the SNP Youth has been a prominent voice for Scottish independence and has called on Westminster to make public it's private polling on independence saying it's "quite clear they are doing private polling on Scottish independence but don't want to admit it, presumably because the results are so embarrassingly bad for Whitehall" Viewers can expect Linden to push Shapps and others about the handling of Covid-19 pandemic, the future of furlough and the UK’s membership in the EU.

Stuart Rose

Baron Rose of Monewden will appear on Question Time this evening with the Tory life peer potentially offering insight into the House of Lord's response to controversial Brexit legislation being voted through the House of Commons. MPs voted 340 to 256, majority 84, in favour of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill at third reading, despite warnings that the “law-breaking” legislation threatens the Union and the country’s global reputation. The former executive of Marks and Spencer and Argos was chair of Britain Stronger In Europe will also offer insight into Brexit and has been a strong voice in encouraging others to return to the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic. Rose had Covid-19 during the pandemic and compared it to being hit by a bus.

Helen Stokes-Lampard

The chair of the Academy of Medical Colleges will bring her level of expertise to the handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The leading GP has been a critic of the UK’s response branding the current coronavirus testing as a "debacle" and "intensely frustrating". Viewers can expect some clashes between Stokes-Lampard and Shapps over testing and the government response.

Question Time will be held in Carlisle.

Carlisle voted to leave the EU with a turnout of 74. The total number of votes cast in favour of REMAIN was 23,788. The total number of votes cast in favour of LEAVE was 35,895

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight