A SCOTS bar which helped kickstart a Perthshire town’s response to help feed vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis has won a Great British Pub Awards heroes prize.

The Fountain Bar and Restaurant in Aberfeldy was awarded the prize for the part they played in getting Feldy-Roo community initiative off the ground.

The volunteer group grew and with the help of local businesses and restaurants provided thousands of meals to elderly people and those who were shielding in their community.

It began with some left over pub grub from The Fountain Bar, run by Gavin Price who is also manager of SPFL Scottish League Two side Elgin City, and became a lifeline during the pandemic.

And now the bar is helping the community and beyond once again. They received two prizes. One of £10,000 which the Fountain is kindly donating to the #FeldyRoo team to give something for the community.

Locals are being asked what they would like to see as a lasting memorial in their town square. A poll is currently been run with the options of restoring the historic water fountain, funding more festive lights for the square or donate money to Feldy in Flower which helps to keep the town looking beautiful in bloom.

The second prize is a further £1000 to go to a charity of the their choice. It was decided to give the money to Scotland's Air Ambulance Charity, SCAA.

A message on the Feldy-Roo Facebook page said: “With us all living in a relatively remote area in Highland Perthshire, we are all very reliant on this life saving service. It was proposed by a certain member of our #FeldyRoo team, whose family is indebted to the charity in recent times. From here it didn't take much discussion to choose this incredible service.”

Kate Loades, of the SCAA, said they were very grateful to be the chosen charity for the donation.

She added with the pandemic having a huge effect on their fundraising activities they were extremely grateful for the support.

Ms Loades added: “We have been operational throughout the last six months and were actually just tasked to Aberfeldy at the weekend which resulted in a patient being flown to Ninewells for further treatment."