WE’RE all a little bit Jekyll. We’re all a little bit Hyde. I’m sure you can think of someone who is upbeat all the time and, similarly, someone who is relentlessly downbeat.

The truth about such people is there’s probably something wrong with them. All life is two-faced. Dark doesn’t make sense without light. Hot without cold. Wet without dry. Good without bad.

Not sure about that last one. Indeed I can categorically assert I don’t approve of it. At any rate, these polar opposites lie at the heart of Taoism, the ancient Chinese philosophy that is only marginally less bilge than the rest of them.

As alleged human beings, you need two sides, yin and yang. It’s just yin o’ yon things. So, we’re a little bit up, we’re a little bit down. You can be up one day, doon the next.

With Covid, you can extend this to being up for weeks or even months, and down for same. Most of us manage quite well until told it could go on for another six months or even till 2024, and then you feel your brain physically sagging. Enough with the disease!

I guess we just have to get on with it. Which is what the Prime Minister must tell himself every morning. Poor Boris. He gets to be PM, and thinks Brexit will be the biggest issue in his in-tray, then this comes along. It has changed everything.

Allegedly, it has changed even him. His chutzpah, say the public prints, has gone. He used to be relentlessly up, now he’s always doon. The front pages contrasted him – “Mr Doom v Mr Boom” – with upbeat Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane, who says public concern over the virus and its economic consequences is “exaggerated”.

Who knows what to believe? Certainly, both Boris and his Scottish counterpart, Nicole Sturgeon, seem “realistically” downbeat as a result of being kept up to date with the science, which always seems to be grim.

That said, most of us trust scientists as far as we can throw them. They’re always getting things wrong, based on scrupulous evidence. They’re almost as bad as their close relative, the doctor, forever telling us a drug is perfectly safe, when 20 years later it is proven to have been perfectly dangerous.

In a sense, both Boris and Nicola are downbeat. But the content of what they are saying is irrelevant (and similar), at least in terms of political presentation. Image is all. Nicola is competent. Boris is bumbling.

Someone competent warning you of a second lockdown is probably bearable; somebody bumbling not so much. All the same: a second lockdown. How much more can we take?

It wasn’t that long ago that we were coming out of all this. So ruddy typical. If an alien somersaulted doon fae yonder ooter space and said to you, “Tell me, big-nosed Earthling: what is the essence of life on Earth?”, you’d think for a minute and say: “Disappointment.” Then you’d add: “And don’t call me big-nosed, ya tentacled poltroon.”

There’s a distinct feeling that we’re being played by cosmic forces, ken? It’s like when you’re ill and then you start to feel better, and you think ‘Thank goodness’, then Jehovah the Merciless hears this and makes you worse again.

Now that’s being played out at a national, even global, level. Wee cliché to get you through: all things must pass. True, it’s just the title of a George Harrison album. True, it’s a philosophy more often applied to bowel movements.

But, hey, life’s a crock, isn’t it? One day, we’ll look back at all this and greet. In the meantime, are we downhearted? A bit. Some days. But we’ll up-hearted in a week or two. So it goes.

Sweet Jesus

I DON’T do planning ahead. As a Scot who has made it past 55, I know I’m living on borrowed time. Every day is a bonus, even if it is rubbish.

As someone whose formative twenties were spent in the nightmarish 1980s, I also fear nuclear conflagration any minute. One of the nutter countries – Iran, North Korea, Iceland – will get a proper nuke, and that’ll be us.

That’s why I don’t book holidays far in advance: if we all go up in a conflagration I won’t get my money back.

So, controversial though it sounds, I haven’t yet started planning for Christmas. Others have, though. According to the popular papers, they’re already panic-buying Christmas puddings because their fevered minds envisage a shortage caused by Covid.

Grim predictions have been made of formerly decent ratepayers struggling with each other over the last festive blob of syrup-soaked sponge.

Scary. If you must start preparing for Christmas now, here’s my advice: stay in; don’t get involved; keep ceremonies honouring the baby Jesus simple and home-made.

Five things we’ve learned this week

Wee boys regularly nicked stuff from Glasgow’s Burrell Collection before it settled securely in Pollok Park, claimed author Michael Gallagher. They sold the loot for buttons. Wee boys: all Thatcherites, knowing the price of everything and the value of nothing.

More celebrity-style folk have been taking their claes aff and having their photie took. This week it was health guru Gwyneth Paltrow, whose unadorned middle-aged image attracted some opprobrium but much praise, despite being disappointingly tasteful.

Five foul-beaked parrots had to be separated after encouraging each other to swear. The wicked birds taught each other new obscenities at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre. Although visitors found it “highly amusing”, centre bosses decided to split them up. B*****ds.

Rude words such as “bonk” mean nothing to the younger generation and could soon disappear from the majestic English language, according to new research. Interestingly, “bonk” is said to have originated in Australia, where every second word is rude.

Asda is to open special vegetarian aisles in its supermarkets. Lucky sods. You’re lucky to find a vegetarian shelf at our local Co-op. I’m not vegetarian myself, but I could kill (not an animal!) for a Quorn sausage roll. Yummy.

