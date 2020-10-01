NEW mums have been hit unfairly by guidance restricting the number of people in parent and baby classes to just 10 when greater numbers can go to pubs and restaurants, it has been claimed.

Baby class teachers in the west of Scotland discovered that new guidance means they shouldn’t have more than 10 people, including babies, in their classes. This would mean just four mums and their babies along with a class leader.

Instructors feel the rule is unfair and they say they are Covid compliant, classes are all spaced out, but yet they can’t have any more than four mums with their babies in their classes.

New mothers have been able to return to classes for the past couple of weeks, and comes after difficult months during their pregnancy in lockdown.

Some mothers-to-be have been to scans alone, and been in labour on their own and had restrictions placed on when partners were allowed access to see them in hospital.

Julie Keys, of The Daisy Foundation Lanarkshire, which runs baby yoga classes has raised issue which was also highlighted at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s briefings this week.

Ms Keys said: “It just doesn't make any sense to me. I can teach to a class of pregnant mums one day with no limit, and then the next day a baby massage class can only have four mum and their babies and myself.

"I am at the stage where given that I only charge £6 per class, I am only just covering the cost of the hall hire. However, it is more than that the classes are important to help mums and their babies at this crucial stage. They could meet in a bar or a restaurant with unlimited numbers, if they wanted to, but are restricted when it comes to something which could be so beneficial especially for their well-being and mental health."

Another pregnancy yoga teacher said: “It seems outrageous that people can go to a pub or restaurant, but mums can’t bring their baby to a class to learn how to do baby massage, help with their development especially when everything is being meticulously cleaned.”

In a response during a daily briefing, the First Minister said she had been made aware of the issue and had asked her officers to look into the guidance that was in place and whether or not it was appropriate.