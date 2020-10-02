It may be too late to free ourselves from certain blunders and foolish notions, but, oh, to see ourselves as others see us.

What defines Britain is changing, perhaps irrevocably, and arguably those who see it most clearly are overseas observers.

My brother, who has spent the last 18 years living in France, recently made a sobering observation, remarking that after he moved there, he was struck by the number of people who expressed the view of how open and tolerant the UK was. “It was something I heard said aloud many, many times,” he said.

Now? “It’s not something I ever hear any more.”

Instead what he hears all the time from French friends and colleagues, as if it were a self-evident truth, is this: Boris Johnson is the British Trump.

I don’t like hyperbole as a rule. I try to avoid it. Go off on one too often and it diminishes the fire-power of words, fire-power that might be needed for the even bigger outrage lurking round the corner. It’s easy to rail against slight imperfection as if the world is ending, but the truth is that most apparently simple political issues are anything but and most politicians are neither angels nor demons: this I know.

There are times however when it is right to sound the alarm because something fundamental is wrong. Now is one of those times.

Britain is losing its reputation as a welcoming and moderate nation, built up over generations, but something more important than reputation is under attack: the values that guide and define the UK.

This week, the moral bankruptcy of the current Downing Street regime has been shamelessly paraded before us, with its blithe willingness to break the law in pursuit of short-term political ends and its preposterous, sickening ideas on how to “process” asylum seekers.

Is this really who we are now? Donald Trump would indeed approve.

Ministers have pushed ahead with their Internal Market Bill in spite of the resignation of the Government’s top lawyer in London and its top law officer in Scotland, the condemnation of the EU, US Democrats, the governments of Scotland and Wales and most tellingly, legions of its own parliamentarians. The EU is now challenging the Government in court.

This is no mere process story about flustered judges getting their wigs askew over the finer points of treaty law. It’s ministerial vandalism. What is important to remember as we are bathed in Johnson’s soothing lukewarm rhetoric, is that this is not normal. True, governments do not always follow convention and sometimes they push their policies within the legal limits but they do not normally trash the law because they recognise that laws are the load-bearing walls of a stable, civilised democracy. Take a sledgehammer to them and the results could be catastrophic.

This government, uniquely, does not care.

At the same time, this week, we have learned that the Government has explored the possibility of herding vulnerable and often traumatised men, women and children who have fled war and persecution into facilities in far off countries, on disused oil rigs (surely one of the most hazardous environments imaginable) and decommissioned ferries.

Officials have also mooted the possibility of putting them behind fences on a Scottish island – prompting a scathing response from the First Minister who promised to resist any attempt to “treat human beings like cattle in a holding pen”.

Even by the standards of this right-wing, populist government, the callousness of these ideas leave you lost for words. That a British government in 2020 would even consider packing vulnerable dispossessed people into oil rigs and ferries from which they cannot escape, in conditions ripe for disease to spread and far from observers, is nothing less than astonishing. The very idea of such confinement carries disturbing echoes of the past, but there is plenty of recent evidence of why the proposals are unconscionable, from Australia in particular. Australia’s offshored asylum “processing centres” in Nauru and Papua New Guinea (one of the locations Downing Street reportedly suggested to officials) have a controversial history, with reports of abuse, suicide, neglect and other human rights violations.

Tony Abbott, the former Australian premier who was a champion of the offshore detention policy, is now a Downing Street trade adviser.

Yesterday the Home Office’s top official Matthew Rycroft said no final decisions had been made but the UK would comply with the UK’s international obligations. Given the UK Government’s newly minted reputation for breaking international agreements it doesn’t like, what store can we set by that?

A cynic might comment on how remarkable it is that these stories should come out in a week when the problems with the Government’s Brexit proposals are becoming glaringly obvious, with a major blow to the UK car industry, and while the country faces tightening lockdown measures as a consequence of rising Covid rates. It’s certainly true that these oblique promises of tough times for asylum speakers are red meat for a section of the Government’s base.

We are frogs on the boil – becoming inured, little by little, to the reckless and callous nature of this government so that we fail to notice that we are losing the values that we have so long taken for granted.

Often on these pages such outrages are subordinated and parcelled into ammunition in the endless constitutional war of attrition, but by doing that we are missing the point. Yes, the Scottish independence campaign appeals to a values-based view of Scotland, humanity and the world, one which rejects the world view of the current Westminster government (though how easy that would be to sustain if Scotland went it alone is another question). But whatever your view of that debate, this should worry all of us. Whether Scotland is in or out of the UK in the longer term, Britain has stood on the world stage for decades as a beacon, relatively speaking, of stability and democracy, and yes, openness.

What a tragedy that that era seems to be coming to an end.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.