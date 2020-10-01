SCOTTISH Conservatives Leader Douglas Ross has called for Margaret Ferrier to "consider her position" after she admitted breaking coronavirus rules by travelling back to Scotland while positive for the virus.

The MP for Rutherglen admitted she had travelled to Westminster on Monday from Scotland, by train, after feeling unwell with coronavirus symptoms.

The MP received a positive test result for the virus on Tuesday this week, before making the decision to travel by train back to Scotland.

She was previously extremely critical about breaches of the rules when Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cumming drove to Barnard Castle with symptoms earlier this year.

She said that anyone with symptoms "must self-isolate" and they should not "leave the house for any reason." and called on the adviser to resign or be sacked.

Douglas Ross, who quit his post as a junior cabinet office minister over the Cummings saga, told the Herald: "On every level this is a reckless disregard for the rules the government has been urging every single person across Scotland to follow.

“And not only has Margaret Ferrier now compromised that message, she has risked the safety of not just fellow MPs but staff of the House of Commons.

"Given she has admitted to traveling from London to Scotland after receiving a positive Covid test, she has also potentially spread this virus more widely on public transport.

"Margaret Ferrier was previously vocal against Dominic Cummings’ breach of the guidelines, and she must now surely reflect on her own position and the message her actions will send out.”

Ian Murray, Labour MP and the shadow secretary of state for Scotland said: “This is astonishing recklessness from an SNP MP, which has put people’s health at risk.

“Through her irresponsible actions, she very possibly has passed on the virus to a vulnerable person, who may now have COVID-19 and be in danger.

"She has put passengers, rail staff, fellow MPs, Commons staff and many others at unacceptable risk.

“To breach the rules twice is simply unforgivable, and has undermined all the sacrifices made by her constituents.

“Nicola Sturgeon must come out and condemn her MP’s actions and tell the Scottish people what disciplinary action she will be taking.

"There cannot be one rule for Margaret Ferrier, another for everybody else."

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said: “Margaret Ferrier should listen to her own words, do the right thing and resign.

“If she’s shameless enough to try and stay on after acting so recklessly, Nicola Sturgeon must sack her. Margaret Ferrier would expect nothing less.”

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat MP and party's chief whip, said she is now contacting her MPs to determine if they have been in contact with Ms Ferrier.

She said: "I'm currently liaising with colleagues to ascertain if any require to self isolate and expect Test and Trace protocols to be followed by the House authorities."

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the party's health spokesman in Holyrood, said the SNP MP had been dangerous and 'cripplingly selfish'.

He said: " Margaret Ferrier’s decision to get on a train after testing positive for covid is breathtakingly irresponsible. She has undoubtedly put lives at risk.

“This was cripplingly selfish and downright dangerous behaviour and I think her position as a public representative in this time of national crisis is untenable.”