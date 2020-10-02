A SCOTS mother has told how the trauma of having a baby during Covid restrictions reminded her of the aftermath of a motorway pile up.

BBC Radio presenter Shiona McCallum suffered panic attacks and high blood pressure after both she and three-month-old son Ramsay had to be treated for complications after his birth.

The Radio 1 Newsbeat journalist, 33, from Torrance near Glasgow, had to spend the first week of motherhood alone in hospital when husband Michael was barred from visiting her maternity ward.

She had previously suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after a horrific car crash in Dubai eight years ago and felt similar reactions when she was struggling alone in hospital.

“I still get times when the feelings come back and that’s what happened in the hospital,” she said.

“It’s the panic and anxiety, the same emotions come up.”

The journalist, who has just been appointed as the first ever ambassador for mental health campaign group See Me to help fight stigma and discrimination, was six months pregnant when lockdown was announced in March.

She spent the remainder of her term shielding and working from home in London, and husband Michael, 30, was not allowed to attend hospital appointments.

Then, when contractions started on Ramsay’s due date, she ended up in labour for 58 hours.

After he was born, he was rushed to the neonatal unit with jaundice and breathing difficulties, meaning she did not get to see or hold him until more than 12 hours later.

Her husband was not allowed to stay in hospital due to Covid restrictions and then she required further treatment when her episiotomy stitches burst.

Without any support or company, other than phone calls and introducing her husband to their son via Zoom, the strain took its toll on her mental health.

She recalled: “He was born at 4.40am and I couldn’t see him till that evening so I was quite distressed. They said, ‘Here’s your son, he’s not breathing’. I’m there getting stitched up and I can see him with a mask on and he went to neonatal.

“When I got Ramsay back, I didn’t have help regarding breastfeeding or how to look after him and it was a busy ward full of women all asking for their partners and the stress levels were really high.”

She added: “After three or four days, I started getting panic attacks, I felt my arms going numb and I was breathless, I thought I was maybe having a heart attack. My blood pressure was rocketing because of the stress and the anxiety of it all. They were giving me so many drugs for my blood pressure that I was feeling completely out of it.

“I just needed my husband to help me and Ramsay but he wasn’t allowed in. Every day they said if your blood pressure goes down we’ll let you out, but it’s just a pressure cooker situation.”

While she accepts that Covid-19 protocols are important, she feels that mothers’ mental health needs to be given a much higher priority than it has been.

“I feel they put infection control ahead of anything and the hospital didn’t consider family welfare or women’s mental health at all.”

After eight nights in hospital, the journalist was finally able to come home. Ramsay needs surgery to repair a nostril, which is causing breathing difficulties, and she admits it has been hard work recovering from the ordeal.

“I was pretty relieved that the ordeal was over. Mentally I wasn’t in a great place and I was feeling pretty fragile. I was crying quite a lot and I know that happens with the hormones but I felt guilty that the first week had been robbed.

“It wasn’t what you picture, coming home and being all excited, I was at the end of my tether and was absolutely shattered.

“But his wee smile makes it all worthwhile and he’s thriving.”

While she has suffered from a lack of post-natal support, with health visits conducted via phone and no baby classes or mothers’ communities to join, the journalist said one thing that has helped has been talking about her problems.

And she is delighted to support mental health charity See Me, as the organisation’s first ambassador.

She developed PTSD after being injured in a horrific five car pile-up on a Dubai motorway eight years ago.

She received therapy and counselling, and learned to open up about what she was going through.

“I didn’t want to speak about my mental health at all until it really got unbearable and I had a bit of a breakdown and I started getting therapy and counselling.

“What prevents people from opening up is stigma and discrimination and fear of what people will think of you. It’s all about breaking down the prejudice and a lot of it is actually people not understanding mental health.

“See Me is all about how you should be treated with respect at work and giving you confidence to speak out, and when I did, it was fine. I’m delighted they’ve asked me to help out, and it’s a privilege to be their first ambassador.”