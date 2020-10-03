WHEN OJ Simpson was charged with the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the ensuing court drama captured global attention. It is now 25 years since the former American sports hero was famously found ‘not guilty’.

OJ Simpson?

Orenthal James Simpson was a US sports icon, a former American football running back - nicknamed 'The Juice' - who played for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, before going on to become a sports broadcaster and actor, appearing in the 1988 film, The Naked Gun.

Who was his wife?

While still married to his first wife, Simpson met waitress, Nicole Brown. The couple wed in 1985 and had two children together.

Abuse allegations?

Police had repeatedly been called out to the Simpson home for domestic incidents. Following a fight at a 1989 New Year's Eve party, he pleaded no contest to spousal battery. Documents released by police revealed he had punched and kicked her and screamed, “I’ll kill you!” The documents revealed he had slapped her so hard, a handprint was left on her neck. He later said: "It was really a bum rap. We had a fight, that’s all.” His wife filed for divorce in 1992.

She was found dead?

On June 12, 1994 - when Simpson was 46 - the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and her friend Ronald Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death outside of her condominium in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Evidence led police to suspect Simpson.

The most famous car chase in American history?

Her ex-husband was named as a person of interest, but did not turn himself in. On June 17, 95 million Americans watched as Simpson became the object of a low-speed chase by police while riding as a passenger in a white Ford Bronco SUV.

Hand in glove?

Simpson’s case accused the LA police department of mishandling evidence and of racism, particularly Mark Fuhrman, a detective who allegedly found a bloody leather glove at Simpson’s home. Simpson’s lawyers argued that the glove could not have been his because it was too small when he tried it on in the courtroom.

Not guilty?

On this day in 1995, the jury took less than four hours to reach a unanimous decision that Simpson was not guilty. Despite the infamous acquittal, a civil court jury held him liable for the deaths, ordering him to pay £25 million to their families, although they are still trying to obtain the money.

He has since been in jail?

In 2008, he was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, having stormed a Las Vegas hotel room with five others in a bid to seize items from two sports memorabilia dealers he claimed were his. He was released on parole in 2017.

What’s he doing now?

Now 73 and living in Las Vegas, he occasionally holds memorabilia autograph sessions and regularly post videos of his thoughts on politics and sport events on Twitter, where he has nearly one million followers.