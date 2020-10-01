ONE person is self-isolating after being linked to Covid-positive MP Margaret Ferrier.

The Rutherglen MP, who has been suspended by the SNP, admitted she had broken lockdown laws by travelling to Westminster on Monday despite having coronavirus symptoms.

The MP had taken a test for the virus, and after it came back as positive she travelled more than 400 miles by train back to Scotland despite knowing she was infected.

Now it has emerged one person has been told to self-isolate after contact tracing was carried out for the MP.

The House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle confirmed the news to MPs this evening.

He also told them SNP whips had known about the positive coronavirus result on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: SNP MPs call on Margaret Ferrier to resign over coronavirus train trip

When asked earlier today when Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, and chief whip Patrick Grady were informed of the MP's positive result, a spokesman told the Herald they found out "today".

However in his email, Speaker Hoyle told MPs: "Margaret Ferrier informed the SNP whip that she was Covid-19 positive on Wednesday afternoon. I was then informed and the House authorities immediately took all necessary steps in line with their legal obligation..."

When the Herald challenged the SNP over their previous remarks a spokesman said that the party whips did know about Ms Ferrier's Covid-positive result on Wednesday afternoon however the extent of her travel was not known about until Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Ms Ferrier informed the SNP on Wednesday, when she was in Glasgow, that she had tested positive. The SNP's Chief Whip immediately informed Parliament authorities. The SNP only became aware on Thursday that Ms Ferrier had been tested prior to travelling to London and had travelled back to Glasgow, knowing that she had a positive result".