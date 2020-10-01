THREE SNP MPs have urged their former colleague Margaret Ferrier to resign after travelling to and from Westminster with coronavirus.

David Linden, Kirsty Blackman and Stephen Flynn said Ms Ferrier's position was untenable and she should stand down as the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

The SNP suspended Ms Ferrier after she admitted travelling from Glasgow to London by train on Monday after developing Covid symptoms and then returning on Tuesday after being told she had tested positive, two flagrant breaches of the lockdown rules.

Scottish Labour called her "unfit for public office".

David Linden, the SNP MP for Glasgow East, called for her to go during BBC Question Time on Thursday night.

He told the audience: "I’ve got to say I’m pretty furious with the behaviour of Margaret Ferrier MP... It’s utterly inexcusable and it’s right that she lost the whip for that."

"Do you think she should resign?" asked host Fiona Bruce. "I mean she herself called for Dominic Cummings to resign, and she's lost the whip. Do you think she should resign?"

Mr Linden responded: "I certainly think her position is untenable, to be honest."

"So you think she should resign?" Ms Bruce asked again.

Mr Linden said: "We are asking people to follow very, very strict public health guidance, if a member of parliament can’t do that, I think they've got to reflect upon their position."

READ MORE: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled from London to Scotland by train after positive result for coronavirus

Ms Bruce continued to press the MP, asking: "So let me hear it from you then. You think her position is untenable, should she resign?"

Mr Linden replied: "I find it very difficult to say to my constituents, who live in the neighbouring constituency to Rutherglen and Hamilton West, that her actions were excusable, and so I think she does have to reflect on her position."

Asked once again whether Ms Ferrier should go, Mr Linden said: "I don’t think her position is tenable and she should resign."

“I don’t think her position is tenable and she should resign”



Glasgow MP @DavidLinden says he is “furious” about the behaviour of SNP colleague Margaret Ferrier, who travelled by train with Covid symptoms.



Tonight on #bbcqt, 10:45pm, @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/yYTKbcTljn — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 1, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has branded the actions of Ms Ferrier "utterly indefensible".

He was echoed by Ms Blackman, the MP for Aberdeen North, who tweeted: "I agree with David Linden.

"Margaret Ferrier must resign. Both David and Margaret are unparalleled campaigners for our party but in this circumstance David is right. Margaret’s actions cannot be overlooked."

Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, then endorsed Ms Blackman's statement, tweeting: "Impossible to disagree. The public will expect nothing less."

Mr Ferrier won Rutherglen and Hamilton West from Labour in 2015, lost it in 2017, and regained it from Labour in 2019, when her majority was 5,230.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "I wish Margaret Ferrier a speedy recovery. But her reckless actions have rendered her unfit for public office.

"Somone who has so outrageously flouted the laws that she has asked her constituents and the wider public to live by should no longer be voting on these laws. She has forfeited her right to be an MP and should resign immediately and force a by-election.

"Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford must now state when they became aware of the breaches, and make public any internal party conversations that have already taken place about this case."