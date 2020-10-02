SOME news stories cycle round like clockwork. Bank announces branch closures, outrage is generated, opposition politicians say this must not stand and then the branches close.

Give it a few months and a bank will announce branch closures, outrage will be generated and... you get the picture.

According to the consumer group Which? banks and building societies have closed or scheduled the closure of more than 3500 UK branches since January 2015. Hundreds of others have seen the introduction of reduced hours while around 9500 free-to-use cash machines have been taken out of use in the past two years alone.

This time it's TSB with the bad news that 164 branches are to shut across the UK, including 73 in Scotland, with the loss of around 900 jobs.

A "significant change in customer behaviour" is blamed, as it always is, for the decision. Footfall in branches has continued to drop as people favour the convenience and speed of online banking.

TSB says that 94% of its customers in Scotland will be within 20 minutes' travel time of an open branch. You have to wonder what that means. Presumably travel by car as those who can't or don't drive, and who are reliant on the whims of public transport, are frequently forgotten.

The Coatbridge branch, in North Lanarkshire, is to close and, if you're not near one of the town's train stations and are using the shuttle bus network, then you're in that pesky 6% who can't get to another branch within 20 minutes.

And that's a town centre, a town with a population of just shy of 45,000 people suffering limited facilities following First Bus withdrawing a service that wasn't making enough money and now one of the local bank branches shutting up shop. What hope the remote rural areas for clinging on to services.

A bank is a vital feature of a thriving high street and a necessary component of a town or village centre. Bank, post office, library. It feels like a personal loss when any of these are under threat. For the latter two we have emotional ties as well as practical ties to them.

In Glasgow there are weekly 'read ins' at libraries on the city's south side which remain closed despite other facilities run by Glasgow Life, an arm's-length council company, reopening. The city council's leader has been very clear that there is no threat to the future of the libraries but local residents are determined to show solidarity with the libraries and let the council know how missed they were during lockdown, just in case.

It's very easy to romanticise a library but you quite often find that those who are vocal about their loss never actually use them. Folk will put their signature to a petition but they won't ever borrow a book.

Same with bank branches - the outcry often comes from those who do all their money business online and perhaps haven't set foot in a bank for years.

It's not, though, hypocrisy to try to want to save a facility you don't use. It is, rather, heartening to see a community rally together fuelled by an acknowledgement of how local facilities serve the most vulnerable.

And it the most vulnerable who are affected by bank closures.

Banks will routinely say, in response to criticism, that most functions can be carried out online and for in person services, such as cash deposit or withdrawal, the post office can be used.

Yet post offices are subject to closures too. Where there is a post office, there can be lengthy queues as customers look to use its other facilities. It's a highly imperfect solution to a serious problem.

So is directing people online. The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated and highlighted existing inequalities - it's also speeded up slow moving trends. Britain is becoming an increasingly cashless society - cash made up just 23% of transactions in 2019 - but with contactless payment now the preferred option for businesses and customers trying to stay safe, the use of cash has diminished further.

We can't just tell people to use contactless cards and bank online without looking at the structures needed to make that happen. In rural areas where bank branches are being lost, broadband speeds are lower and the internet harder to access.

It's easy to forget that not everyone has access to the internet. There we return to libraries - you might direct people to go online at their local library but is it open? And, if not, will it ever reopen?

While card payments are increasingly king, let's not forget that this convenience costs us. Literally. Visa and Mastercard, the two American behemoths, are forecast to control 90% of the UK's total electronic payments sector in the next six years.

The companies receive a cut from each card transaction made so it is to their absolute benefit that cash use dwindles. Small firms are affected by having to pay fees for card use, which they aren't allowed to directly pass on to customers, meaning indirect rises in the costs of goods.

The decrease in cash use predominantly affects the elderly, the vulnerable and small businesses but it has a wider impact on all of us too. Job losses are devastating for staff, particularly those in smaller communities.

It would be cynical for banks to say that footfall is currently down - of course it is. Customers will be more reluctant to leave their homes for anything other than vital business; they might be stymied by reduced branch opening hours.

But footfall is increasingly diminishing making it harder to justify keeping local branches. Rather than closures, creative thinking is needed from banks with tighter regulations from government. Premises could be shared to bring down the cost of overheads where banks aren't busy enough to justify a branch - why not one shop front with staff from a variety of banks?

Last year the Commons Scottish Affairs committee suggested strengthening the regulations relating to bank branch closures and mandating public consultations before any closures took place. There are ample solutions to the issue - finding the will to implement them is another matter.

Yet we're at a tipping point between cash and cashless, in-person and online banking - so solutions must be found that ensure the needs of all are still served.

