Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
The US President was self-isolating with his wife while waiting for Covid-19 test results after one of his closest aides became infected.
In a tweet, he said both he and Mrs Trump were awaiting results after Hope Hicks tested positive.
Now, he has tweeted to confirm he and his wife have tested positive.
He wrote: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.
"We will get through this TOGETHER!
More follows.
