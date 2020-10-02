Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus

The US President was self-isolating with his wife while waiting for Covid-19 test results after one of his closest aides became infected.

In a tweet, he said both he and Mrs Trump were awaiting results after Hope Hicks tested positive.

Now, he has tweeted to confirm he and his wife have tested positive.

He wrote: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.
"We will get through this TOGETHER!

More follows. 