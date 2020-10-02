The number of infections identified in a coronavirus cluster in the Western Isles has continued to increase.

The health board confirmed the outbreak in South Uist now has 31 positive cases, an increase of 17 cases in five days and up by seven in the past day.

Earlier this week all schools in Uist were closed for a period three days, as well as a nursery linked to close contacts.

Meanwhile the Taigh a'Chridhe Uile Naomh care home suspended all admissions, discharges and visiting temporarily.

Care home staff are routinely tested, however, on the advice of the local Health Protection Team, both residents and employees are currently being tested or re-tested.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson has expressed his "disappointment" at at an increase of cases in the local South Uist community.

In an appeal to local residents and visitors to the island he asked that people redouble their efforts to increase vigilance.

He said: "Good evening, it is with some disappointment tonight that I have to let you know that today we have had a further seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak in South Uist.

"That now brings the total number to 31.

A further 7 cases in South Uist, bringing the total associated with the current outbreak to 31.

"I think it goes without saying that everyone knows now what we all need to do as individuals to contain and suppress this outbreak and the virus.

"Please given tonight’s position, can I ask you to redouble your efforts in terms of the steps that you personally can take to increase your own vigilance and please to keep contact with others to an absolute minimum."