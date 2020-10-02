A total of 15 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed within a local highland community over the past week.

NHS Highland has identified two community clusters totalling 15 cases in the Fort William area.

Health bosses are now carrying out contact tracing and close contacts are being advised to self-isolate - and have reassured locals that if they are not contacted then "there is no cause for concern."

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, took the opportunity to remind residents and visitors of the importance of wearing masks, cleaning hands and surfaces regularly and self-isolating upon developing symptoms.

He emphasised how the virus can spread in rural communities.

He said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”

The Highland Council’s Environmental Health team are working closely with NHS Highland’s Health Protection team on Test and Protect.

Meanwhile, Environmental Health is liaising with businesses with possible connections to any positive Covid-19 cases to check the controls currently in place.

The team have said they are happy to provide advice to any businesses that have queries on the Covid-19 guidance.