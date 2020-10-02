Margaret Ferrier last night admitted to knowingly breaching Covid-19 rules.

The SNP MP travelled to Westminster despite being required to self-isolate with coronavirus symptoms, and took the train back to Scotland after learning she had tested positive for coronavirus.

She has since been suspended by her party.

Here is a timeline of her movements based on numerous accounts:

Saturday September 26

Ms Ferrier said this was when she experienced “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 in the afternoon and took a test.

She did not state where she was when she fell ill or whether she initially began isolating.

Monday September 28

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West said she was “feeling much better” so took a train to Parliament in London.

At 7.15pm, she gave a four-minute speech in the House of Commons during a debate on coronavirus and praised the NHS.

Ms Ferrier then received a positive result for coronavirus, according to her statement.

However, she did not state whether she received the diagnosis before or after addressing MPs.

Tuesday September 29

Ms Ferrier said she boarded a train in the morning without seeking advice but began self-isolating when she arrived home in Glasgow.

Wednesday September 30

She informed the SNP she had tested positive, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle then being informed and parliamentary authorities starting contact tracing.

The SNP insist they did not know at this stage she had taken a test before travelling to London.

Thursday October 1

Ms Ferrier reported herself to Police Scotland.

She released a statement saying she was “very sorry for my mistake” and acknowledging she should have self-isolated while awaiting her test result.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford suspended the whip from Ms Ferrier amid widespread calls for her to go.

The party said it was this day they became aware she had taken a test before departing for Parliament and had travelled back to Scotland knowing it had come back positive.

Friday October 2

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford admitted on Friday morning that he had in fact learned of her actions on Thursday morning.

Ms Ferrier only made her announcement to the public hours later.

He has asked the MP to “reflect on her situation”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she had spoken to Ms Ferrier and asked her to step down as an MP.

However, she added that she has "no power to force an MP to resign."