Motorists are facing major delays after the M8 was closed in both directions following a serious accident near Harthill.
The motorway is shut between junctions four and five following the incident at around 4am on Friday.
Traffic Scotland tweeted at around 9am that eastbound traffic was queuing for about 95 minutes, while vehicles travelling west were queuing for approximately 60 minutes.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time.
A separate crash has led to the closure of the road eastbound between junction 6A and junction six, Traffic Scotland added.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance on the M8 near to junction five at Shotts following a road traffic incident.
“Police were called to the scene at 4.05am on Friday October 2.
“The road is currently closed in both directions between junction four and junction five.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area where possible.”
There was no immediate information on whether anyone has been injured.
