By Trafford Wilson

DESPITE the challenges laid down by the global pandemic, the Scottish outdoor activity industry has enjoyed some promising summer months. That is to say that some of the Highland resorts experienced an unprecedented volume of visitors, predominantly from the UK, as travel restrictions forced many to opt for the staycation they had promised themselves for many years.

However, the initial impact of Covid-19 on foreign tourism was felt as early as January. There was a noticeable reduction in visitors from China, who account for around 10 per cent of total visitor numbers to the industry.

In a cruel twist of fate, the Scottish mountains served up some fantastic snow conditions in the second half of the 2019/20 season, just as lockdown came into full effect in mid-March. Lockdown also closed off events that traditionally have visitors flocking to the region, packing out the local hotels and restaurants, such as the Fort William Moutain Bike World Cup, something the area can ill afford.

However, as any good snowsports enthusiast knows, it’s not about how many times you fall over but about how you get up and get back on the slope. So the winter sports industry is taking heart from this new-found domestic interest in the Scottish Highlands and hoping, despite the potential for more local lockdowns, that many British snowsports enthusiasts will rekindle their affection for the chilly north.

With such a busy summer, the teams at the many of the Scottish resorts are in a better position to provide the best possible service, despite the restrictions.

After reopening in July, Chris O’Brien, CEO at Nevis Range Mountain Experience, and his team saw record numbers of mountain bikers using their facilities for the first time instead of travelling abroad.

The overwhelmingly positive response from those discovering the incredible beauty of the Scottish Highlands for the first time has been hugely encouraging. Many of those first-timers have vowed to be back in the winter to experience Scottish skiing for the first time.

Whilst we can’t predict what will happen in terms of the virus, the teams across all the resorts have taken several steps to ensure customer safety during their time on the slopes this winter. The experience with high visitor numbers this summer has really helped them develop their systems, and they are ready to receive skiers from all over the UK.

Also, the investment that’s gone into our mountains in terms of snowmaking and the growing popularity of backcountry skiing means a Scottish winter break isn’t as dependent on the weather as it used to be.

For families, there is the knowledge that skiing lessons will go ahead in most cases, with snow being produced at low levels to provide plenty of opportunities to perfect those turns.

For the more experienced skier, there is the chance, with the right training, to take your winter adventure to the next level, off-piste. Over the last few years, we have seen a growing interest in backcountry skiing, where you can enjoy the majesty of the scenery away from the crowds, and challenge yourself against the rugged terrain of a Highland peak.

So, while there is very little we can predict about the coming months, one thing is abundantly clear. Snowsport Scotland, in partnership with ski centres across Scotland, is working hard to make sure that domestic tourists and regular enthusiasts have a memorable experience in the most trying of circumstances.

Trafford Wilson is CEO of Snowsport Scotland