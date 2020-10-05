WE always enjoy popping into a farm shop and cafe, especially at this time of year when seeking hearty fare to stave off the autumn chill. Here's some of our favourites.

The Heron Farm Shop and Kitchen, near Strathaven, Lanarkshire

Run by husband-and-wife Emma and Angus Smith, The Heron is a great spot for breakfast, brunch, a leisurely lunch, or tucking into heavenly homemade cakes. The shop stocks local and Scottish produce, such as meats, eggs, cheese, and chutneys. It also sells art and craftwork from makers living in Strathaven and the surrounding villages. The couple own a sheep farm and grow Christmas trees. Their farm shop is named after the shy grey heron which lives at the nearby river.

Call 01357 440147 or visit theheronfarmshop.com

The Heron Farm Shop and Kitchen near Strathaven. Picture: Colin Mearns/The Herald

Blair Drummond Smiddy Farm Shop, near Stirling

A delight to wander through, perusing candles, soaps, and pottery. The chillers are filled with ready meals, pies and cured bacon, while cheese fans will be thrilled at the impressive choice. There's an excellent range of Scottish gins and craft beers too. The cafe has indoor and outdoor seating. Why not wrap up and savour views of the Gargunnock Hills as you dine alfresco? We can recommend the fast-becoming-legendary Smiddy burger.

Call 01786 235024 or visit blairdrummondsmiddy.co.uk

Gloagburn Farm Shop, Tibbermore, Perthshire

Owned by third-generation farmers Ian and Alison Niven, Gloagburn is renowned for its soups and home baking. Everything in the coffee shop is made on the premises, from the pastry to the jam. The adjoining farm shop is a vast emporium with a butchery, deli counter and an eponymous range of sweets and savouries, such as cakes, preserves, tarts and pies. An online shop is available, should you wish to stock up between visits.

Call 01738 840864 or visit gloagburnfarmshop.co.uk

Gloagburn Farm Shop

Thorneybank Farm Shop, Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire

This charming farm shop can be found on the B9001, near Rothienorman, around 14 miles north of Inverurie. It was originally set up by Eric Stephen in the 1980s as a simple cart selling homegrown veg. Over the years, Eric and his son Stuart grew it into the shop it is today. The coffee gets rave reviews, as do the cakes rustled up by Stuart's wife Catherine who makes delicious shortbread, toffee, fruit loaf and some of the best oatcakes you will ever taste.

Call 01888 511393 or visit facebook.com/lowerthorneybank

Muddy Boots Farm, near Cupar, Fife

This family-run farm shop and cafe ticks all the boxes with fresh fruit and vegetables, free-range eggs and locally reared meats. It is a fun place to visit, offering outdoor activities on site to keep youngsters entertained. There's grass sledging, an adventure play area, pedal tractors and a giant jumping pillow. The cafe menu thoughtfully reflects the changing times of year, incorporating seasonal produce grown on the farm.

Call 01337 831222 or visit muddybootsfife.com