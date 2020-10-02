THE FIRST Minister has urged shamed MP Margarte Ferrier to resign after she knowingly broke the law over coronavirus restrictions.

The Rutherglen MP travelled 400 miles by train from London to Glasgow whien she knew she had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Sturgeon last night said her actions were indefensible, but today she said she had spoken to Ms Ferrier and had told her to step down. 

In a tweet, Ms Sturgeon said: "I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart - she is a friend & colleague - but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing." 