THE FIRST Minister has urged shamed MP Margarte Ferrier to resign after she knowingly broke the law over coronavirus restrictions.
The Rutherglen MP travelled 400 miles by train from London to Glasgow whien she knew she had tested positive for the virus.
Ms Sturgeon last night said her actions were indefensible, but today she said she had spoken to Ms Ferrier and had told her to step down.
In a tweet, Ms Sturgeon said: "I’ve spoken to Margaret Ferrier and made clear my view that she should step down as an MP. I did so with a heavy heart - she is a friend & colleague - but her actions were dangerous & indefensible. I have no power to force an MP to resign but I hope she will do the right thing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment