An Ayrshire MP has called for a public apology after news outlets appeared to confuse her with Margaret Ferrier - the MP who breached coronavirus rules.
An image of Patricia Gibson, who is the member of parliament for North Ayrshire and Arran, appeared on Sky News on Thursday evening during a segment on Ms Ferrier.
Ms Ferrier admitted to travelling on public transport to Westminster while experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, before later returning home by rail again after testing positive.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP is now facing calls to resign, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging her to "do the right thing".
But Ms Gibson has called out Sky News and news site Politico after both media outlets appeared to mistake her for Ms Ferrier.
She tweeted Sky News saying: “I assume you will be apologising for using my picture in this story?"
And similarly asked Politico's Andrew McDonald: "Please ensure when you are covering stories about MPs you that you use the correct photo.
"Margaret Ferrier and I look nothing alike!"
