Labour MP Ian Murray has demanded the SNP's Westminster leader answer 17 questions about the events surrounding Margaret Ferrier's travel to and from Westminster.

The shadow Scottish Secretary has written to Ian Blackford MP asking whether the shamed MP had both the English and Scottish versions of the Covid tracing app installed and active on her phone at the time she travelled.

Read more: One person self isolating after close contact with MP Margaret Ferrier

He has also asked for specific details on how many people she came into contact with, and when she told SNP whips and Mr Blackford exactly about her testing positive.

Ms Ferrier applied for a proxy vote on Monday to the Commons speaker, and would have informed the SNP whips that she had a proxy vote.

However it is not yet clear what reason she gave for applying for a proxy, and what questions were asked at the time.

Some MPs said the system, where MPs self-certify for a proxy, is "ripe for abuse", and is being exploited by those simply not wanting to travel to Westminster, regardless of whether they have a coronavirus-related reason for not doing so.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon urges shamed MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

This morning Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives leader, also accused the SNP of having a story that was "full of holes" over Ms Ferrier's actions.

Mr Ross said the party was "stretching the truth on a daily basis" and added: "The SNP say they only found out about any wrongdoing on Thursday. That means we’re supposed to accept that the SNP found out Margaret Ferrier tested positive on Wednesday – and asked nothing.

“The public is expected to believe SNP bosses didn’t think to ask a single question, not one, about when she tested positive, where she had been or who she had been around, despite her appearance in the Commons earlier that week.

“The SNP’s timeline is full of holes and any reasonable person can see that.

“They are stretching the truth on a daily basis now. If it’s not the First Minister lying to the Scottish Parliament, it’s Ian Blackford treating the public like fools.

“Ian Blackford also must answer why he knew on Thursday morning about a potentially criminal act and let it lie until that night. Margaret Ferrier wasn’t even cast adrift until after the public outcry and she still hasn’t been sacked by the SNP, only suspended.

Read more: SNP MP Margaret Ferrier suspended after knowingly travelling on 4 hour train journey with virus

The 17 questions Labour MP Ian Murray has asked Ian Blackford are:

How did Ms Ferrier travel to and from the Commons on Monday and Tuesday? How did Ms Ferrier travel between her home and the train station? Did Ms Ferrier have both the Scottish and English COVID tracking apps downloaded to her phone and were they active? Have all SNP MPs been instructed to download and activate both apps? How many MPs and staff did Ms Ferrier come into contact with in the Parliament? Have they all been contacted and their contacts traced? How many colleagues, MPs, parliamentary staff, doorkeepers and members of the public are being recommend to self-isolate as a result of Ms Ferrier’s actions? Did Ms Ferrier attend the SNP parliamentary group meeting this week? How many SNP colleagues has Ms Ferrier came into contact with since she travelled back to Scotland? Are any now self-isolating? When precisely were SNP whips informed that Ms Ferrier would be returning to Scotland on Tuesday and what reason were they given? At what time on Monday did Ms Ferrier receive her positive result, given she spoke in the chamber that evening? Were SNP whips aware when she was speaking that she would be returning home the following day? At what time were SNP whips informed on Wednesday that Ms Ferrier had tested positive? What questions were asked of her about when she had taken the test, given she spoke in the chamber on Monday evening? Ms Ferrier applied for a proxy vote on Monday and provided it to the SNP chief whip. When did she make the chief whip aware she was applying for a proxy vote, for how long was this arrangement meant to be in place and what explanation did she give for the application to him? When were you personally informed that Ms Ferrier had tested positive? At what time on Thursday did the SNP become aware that Ms Ferrier had travelled after testing positive and how did this information come to light? When were you personally made aware that Ms Ferrier had breached COVID-19 restrictions? When was SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon informed, and when was SNP chief executive Peter Murrell informed? Who guided Ms Ferrier through her statement of apology and was any advice given by the SNP regarding the content and issuing of the apology? Why was action not taken immediately to withdraw the whip from Ms Ferrier when it became clear she had travelled after testing positive? Why did it take public outrage before you openly criticised Ms Ferrier’s recklessness? Have you or Nicola Sturgeon spoken directly to Ms Ferrier following the revelations?

The SNP has been contacted for comment.