The Scottish Social Attitudes Survey (SSAS) recently undertook a survey asking Scots whether they trusted the Scottish Government had Scotland's best interests at heart.
Of the 1,022 people interviewed, a majority of 61 per cent of people said they did believe the Scottish Government will act in the best interests of the country.
But what do Herald Readers think?
We asked our readers in an online poll on Tuesday whether they trusted the Scottish Government to act in the best interests of Scotland - and the results are now in.
Almost 10,000 votes were cast since then, with the majority stating they do trust the Scottish Government.
Of the 9,866 votes counted, 84 per cent of Herald Readers answered 'yes', while 16 per cent of readers voted 'no'.
This poll ran on The Herald's website from September 29 to October 2. 9,866 votes were cast.
