Almost 800 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 775 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with four deaths recorded.
New figures confirmed 175 people were in hospital - an increase of 21 from yesterday - with 19 in intensive care, marking an increase of two.
Four more people have died from coronavirus.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 324.
A total of 102 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 164 cases recorded in Lothian.
The First Minister said a meeting would be taking place later to assess the situation in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire.
